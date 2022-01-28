These two have sat about (TAURANGA) for a while in the garage 'just in case' someone needed one.

Cases aren't flash, power supplies cheap and the older even has an ATA DVD-drive.

Other than that, they both fire up and run fine. I have added a used cleaned 2.5" platter drive and installed Windows10 Pro, which activated automatically (attached to the hardware).

PC1 - Asus P8B75-M board with i3-3220 cpu & 2x2Gb ram - $60 pickup.

PC2 - Gigabyte GA-EG41M-S2H board with E6600 cpu & 2x2Gb ram - $40 pickup.

I also have two Console cables (unopened)... One is $60 and comes with a free PC (PC1 above) and the other $40 and it too comes with a free PC (PC2 above), unless someone buys PC1 or PC2 and has no use for said cables... then the cable(s) will be available for someone else (if you catch my drift!).