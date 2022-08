Purchased originally from PB Tech - in excellent condition and has the most recent firmware loaded.It is triband, so has a band reserved purely for wireless backhaul (which a lot of competing products don’t). Alternatively, can be linked using ethernet backhaul.Able to be used as a router (including VLAN tagging) or in access point mode.Kit includes one router and one satellite.$380 ONO including shipping (or pickup Albany, Auckland)