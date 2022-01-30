Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jonathan18

6180 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293569 30-Jan-2022 19:24
For sale: c. 10m of Ghost 2.0 super-flat adhesive 16 AWG 2 conductor speaker cable


I bought a 50 ft roll of this of Amazon as the 25 ft wasn't available at the time; I've only used c. 5m; while I'm not keen on unrolling the whole roll to measure what's left, a calculation based on weight indicates there's just on 10m left. 


Perfect for situations such as where you need to get a speaker signal up a wall but really don't want to have to make a mess by cutting through gib, dwangs etc. Could easily be used in other places such as along the base of a wall for rear speakers etc. You can see my install below where I used the cable for adding height speakers (no Atmos when we built this room!).   


It has an adhesive that sticks to the wall; use a hair dryer or heatgun (and finger pressure) to iron out any remaining wrinkles, then just paint over the top (installation tips including videos on the manufacturer's website.) Connects into standard speaker cable through either terminal blocks (can be purchased from Amazon) or can apparently be soldered (many comments I've read suggest this is a better option though I used the blocks). 


My purchase price worked out at NZD $10/metre, so happy with $80 (+ shipping or pick-up in central PN) for the remaining 10m.


Please PM me if interested.


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6363 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2858853 30-Jan-2022 21:40
Brilliant idea and looks like a great product. It’s a pity you can’t do this with mains power.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

fritzman
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2858854 30-Jan-2022 21:43
eracode:

Brilliant idea and looks like a great product.


I was thinking exactly the same but didn’t want to threadcrap.. amazing product!




jonathan18

6180 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2858860 30-Jan-2022 22:27
That’s all good - it really is a great idea that works well in practice. I happened to come across it on a page on SVS’s website, discussing various ways to hide speaker cable - I was keen to avoid either the huge cost/effort of cutting chunks of wall out or the ugliness of conduit sneaking up the wall…

 

Unsurprisingly, there’s a cheap knock-off version of this - it’s called FrankEver, and, as it happens @eracode, there are indeed images on this AliExpress listing and elsewhere of it being used to carry low voltage power for LED lights etc - I’m sceptical that would be kosher in NZ, though?

 

I get that advertising the bargain alternative option may not be the best sales pitch to sell my leftover cable, but I read a few reports of people having real problems with removing the initial layer covering the adhesive of the FrankEver cable - personally, I’d rather pay more for the genuine article and have an assurance it’s going to be of decent quality.



jonathan18

6180 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859712 1-Feb-2022 08:18
Bump… $8 a metre for a cable that means you don’t need to cut up the wall or have ugly trunking snaking up the wall is a pretty good deal!

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859725 1-Feb-2022 09:09
I really want to buy this since it's so handy to have, but I don't have a use for it since my home theater is now the play-room :(

jonathan18

6180 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2860589 2-Feb-2022 11:48
What self-respecting parent doesn’t provide a full surround sound system for their child’s playroom? Clearly not doing your job correctly…

I can try TM to sell it, but otherwise anyone reading this in the future and looking for a brilliant solution to hiding cable should PM me as it’ll probably still be available.

