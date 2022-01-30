jonathan18

For sale: c. 10m of Ghost 2.0 super-flat adhesive 16 AWG 2 conductor speaker cable

I bought a 50 ft roll of this of Amazon as the 25 ft wasn't available at the time; I've only used c. 5m; while I'm not keen on unrolling the whole roll to measure what's left, a calculation based on weight indicates there's just on 10m left.

Perfect for situations such as where you need to get a speaker signal up a wall but really don't want to have to make a mess by cutting through gib, dwangs etc. Could easily be used in other places such as along the base of a wall for rear speakers etc. You can see my install below where I used the cable for adding height speakers (no Atmos when we built this room!).

It has an adhesive that sticks to the wall; use a hair dryer or heatgun (and finger pressure) to iron out any remaining wrinkles, then just paint over the top (installation tips including videos on the manufacturer's website.) Connects into standard speaker cable through either terminal blocks (can be purchased from Amazon) or can apparently be soldered (many comments I've read suggest this is a better option though I used the blocks).

My purchase price worked out at NZD $10/metre, so happy with $80 (+ shipping or pick-up in central PN) for the remaining 10m.

Please PM me if interested.