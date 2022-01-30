alavaliant

(https://pcengines.ch/apu3b4.htm)
with wireless adaptor/antenna, case, psu and mSATA ssd.
Full parts list in the assembled router/server I'm selling (you can view details of the board and parts on the pcengines website);
1.0 x PC Engines APU 3B4
2.0 x Dual Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Antenna with Reverse SMA Connector
1.0 x PC Engines Case for APU & ALIX 2D3 (blue)
1.0 x PC Engines miniPCI Express Radio
2.0 x U.FL (IPEX) to RP-SMA Pigtail
1.0 x 12V 1A Switching Power Adapter - 5.5x2.5mm
1.0 x 60GB mSATA SSD
This works great as hardware for running opnsense/pfsense/openwrt or other linux/bsd distros as a highly featured firewall/router/access point etc.
Should be able to handle 300/100 fine with any software, and should be able to handle 900/400 fine with the right software (I got speedtest results in the past running openwrt 19.07 on it).
Hardware works well, installing an OS on it will be up to you - I'll be providing it blank. You'll need a serial cable to access it's console for installing an OS on it.
Originally this set of parts cost me $500 to buy. So I'm thinking $350 for my wanted price ?
Not sure of the exact cost to ship but it's not very heavy or large so I'd expect in the range of $5-10