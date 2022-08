Offered to GZ before listing elsewhere.

2 x Check Point 4400 Firewall Appliances

2 x Check Point Management Appliances

We paid about $30k for these when we put them in.

$300 for all 4. Would prefer pickup from Palmerston North.

1 x Juniper Netscreen 25 Firewall

An oldie but a goodie.. $50 for this, pickup Palmerston North preferred.

Nigel