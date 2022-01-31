I have a couple of old tivos for pickup in Ilam Christchurch. Neither of them have been chipped, both were still working last time I checked. Both 320GB HDD and remotes. I might only have one network dongle.

If someone wants both of them they can have them both, but if another person puts their hand up quick enough then I'll give you one each.

Price = free, expected lifetime might be slightly more than Vodafone TV but no guarantees!

And sorry, these are pickup only, they are too much hassle to post.

[Edit: both are gone now]