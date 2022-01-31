Does anyone have a ConBee II Zigbee hub they want to sell? I've discovered that this would be a good next step in my Home Assistant experiment, but it's out of stock on Amazon Australia.
Hi yep, I bought two on Amazon last year. Total cost shipped to NZ for both was $160 NZD.
You can take one (the unopened, brand new one) for $80 + local shipping unless you want to pick up contactlessly in Auckland (Gulf Harbour).
SOLD! I'll send you a PM
Having spent a good amount of time googling, it seems like I might have got the wrong end of the stick. I was labouring under the assumption that most bulbs were Zigbee compatible, but unless I'm barking up the wrong tree it seems like that's not the case. The Grid Connect bulbs from Bunnings (Tuya) don't appear to be Zigbee compatible, and the same goes for many of the smart bulbs at PB tech (e.g. Yeelight, Brilliant, and Lifx). I think I've got myself mixed up here. What Zigbee compatible lights are out there?
Lizard1977:
Philips Hue are ZigBee, other than that there's not too many other options locally. They're not the easiest to pair if you're using something like Zigbee2MQTT so do some reading first. If you've got friends/family in Australia, IKEA does a range of Zigbee products.
Domestic availability is pretty bad, but there's plenty of Zigbee lights on Aliexpress. I have one of these in a lamp and it's excellent, great brightness and light quality.
There are also millions of cheaper Tuya-based ones (Tuya Zigbee, not the ubiquitous Tuya wifi that you've already come across) but I've had mixed experiences with the quality and reliability of those.
Even if you keep your lights on the Hue hub, it's worth having a Conbee or other coordinator so you can make use of cheap Zigbee sensors. The Aqara range are really popular. The Conbee is great (I use one) but it's not the only option. This Sonoff stick is currently very popular and it's just $15 USD.
I just bought my C2 over xmas and it arrived 4 weeks ago.
https://smartguys.com.au/conbee-ii.html via Amazon.com.au.
Says out of stock and available to ship immediately...
I run aqara sensors everywhere and a philips hue plug (I thought this would be okay to extend aqara into the garage). The hue caused me so many issues for a week, but suddenly seems to work perfectly with Aqara.
I'm ready for it to break any minute though.