Lizard1977:

Domestic availability is pretty bad, but there's plenty of Zigbee lights on Aliexpress. I have one of these in a lamp and it's excellent, great brightness and light quality.

There are also millions of cheaper Tuya-based ones (Tuya Zigbee, not the ubiquitous Tuya wifi that you've already come across) but I've had mixed experiences with the quality and reliability of those.

Even if you keep your lights on the Hue hub, it's worth having a Conbee or other coordinator so you can make use of cheap Zigbee sensors. The Aqara range are really popular. The Conbee is great (I use one) but it's not the only option. This Sonoff stick is currently very popular and it's just $15 USD.