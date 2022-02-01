Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Ecovacs 950 Robot Vacuum incl extra accessories.
Psilan

Ultimate Geek


#293606 1-Feb-2022 22:07
Pretty much brand new condition.  $450ono. Chch.

 

I have a bunch of spare filters, mops, brushes as well. Original box.

 

I upgraded to a t9+.

clinty
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860321 1-Feb-2022 22:20
Tempted.

How did you find it? Did it work ok?

Clint

Psilan

Ultimate Geek


  #2860426 2-Feb-2022 08:12
Best home automation tech I have ever bought. Hence the upgrade :).

 

I also wanted auto empty, as I have to get on my knees and crawl 1m under a cabinet to empty the bin. It's a weird spot.

 

 

 

The only thing I dislike about Ecovacs is the software. The app works awesome when it works, but I did sometimes have to recreate the map. I also have this issue on the T9. My house is a weird odd because it's a renovation + extension. Lots of funny door placement.

 

But the hardware is amazing. Suction and rollers are great. Bin is big enough. Always found the dock (my new T9 isn't great at going home).

 

All accessories are available on Aliexpress from sellers with quick shipping and large order numbers. So that's always helpful with a brand.

 

 

 

Mopping works kinda. It's like firmly dragging a wet cloth around repeatedly. I guess it's good after vacuuming and makes the floor look clean. But it's not mopping.

clinty
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860455 2-Feb-2022 10:17
Our place is mostly old thin carpet, with just the kitchen needing mopping ( just the odd spill nothing major). How long does it run before charging?

 

 

 

 

 

Clint



Psilan

Ultimate Geek


  #2860458 2-Feb-2022 10:27
We always ran at full power (MAX PLUS) and still do with my new vac. I always vacuum when not home, so I don't care about additional noise.

 

I have all hard floors and a 5x7 room with carpet. It auto ramps up the vacuum when it hits carpet if required.

 

From memory that was 75-85 mins to complete my house at MAX PLUS. Might have had 20% when it returned? But i'm sure I have also done every room with the 2x setting in one charge. At normal it says 200 minutes. I feel like the T9 battery doesn't last as long. I definitely can't 2x my whole house now.

 

But it has auto resume. So if it does run out, it goes home charges and returns to where it left off.

 

 

 

Vacuumwars review and comparison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZuHgVoJnok&t=1s

mdf

mdf
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2860533 2-Feb-2022 11:08
Just to chime in here, we've got a T9 AIVI and +1 to what Psilan says - Ecovacs make some awesome hardware that does an incredible job of vacuuming carpets and hard floors. But the Ecovacs app drives me up the wall about once a week. Not enough to say "sod the robotic vacuum cleaner" because, well, +robots -vacuuming = good outcome. _Really_ wish there was a way of backing up your maps.

clinty
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860536 2-Feb-2022 11:11
yeah - pretty much every complaint on the net is that the mapping screws up lol

 

Just deciding if i can be bothered with having to reset the mapping regularly. Also trying to figure out if the flatmate is likely to come home randonmly and accidentaly kick the bugger while it is running around lol

 

How noisy are they? 

 

 

Psilan

Ultimate Geek


  #2860541 2-Feb-2022 11:17
mdf: The T9 has a map restore now. I'm not sure if this is on the 950 (same app, but different robots have a different interface). When docked, edit map and in the top right there is a restore. It restores the initial map. So not much work to get it back.

 

Noise: Completely depends on the setting. In quiet mode I just hear the wheels on my floor (rubber vs vinyl planking). But it's much much quieter than a normal vacuum on any setting. Quieter on carpets than hard floors as well. I hear the motor ramp up on my carpet, but you don't hear the air-rushing noise I guess.

 

 

 

You can schedule different rooms I think. So if people are an issue, just adjust the schedule to suit. I just instruct it to start when I leave the house in the morning so I don't use schedules.

 

You can also use home assistant, but I still use the app.



mdf

mdf
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2860542 2-Feb-2022 11:18
Resetting the map isn't a huge deal in itself. It will rebuild the map automatically and then it cleans faster with the map than without. But if you've set up any custom boundaries or anything you have to wait for it to remap, then reinstate the boundaries. It is a nuisance but overall still worth it for the convenience IMO.

 

It's quieter than a normal vacuum cleaner. It does a lot of the work sweeping with a clever brush than sucking for all it's worth. The noisiest ours get is going over a stupidly high carpet bar from carpet to wood when it kind of thuds a bit. I wouldn't worry about people kicking it, my other main gripe is coming home and finding it stalled on the one sock or stray cable that I managed to overlook before starting it. The T9 "AIVI" (Artificial Intelligence Visual Interpretation - I kid you not) is supposed to have - as you would guess - AI to avoid things left on the floor but I've found it more miss than hit of late.

mdf

mdf
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2860560 2-Feb-2022 11:22
Psilan: The T9 has a map restore now. I'm not sure if this is on the 950 (same app, but different robots have a different interface). When docked, edit map and in the top right there is a restore. It restores the initial map. So not much work to get it back.

 

<snip>

 

 

I tip my hat to you - so there is! Never saw that before! That will certainly resolve on of my niggles.

clinty
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860569 2-Feb-2022 11:31
starting to think i want a T9 lol

 

 

 

Psilan: think i'm sold - but just need to check in with bank manager :)

 

How old is the unit?

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

Psilan

Ultimate Geek


  #2860593 2-Feb-2022 11:58
Someone just PMed and bought it 30 mins ago...Sorry. I'll let you know if they change their mind.

 

It is 14 months old. Used for 12 months.

 

 

 

The T9 is pretty cool. But it's so expensive. I probably wouldn't have upgraded if emptying my one wasn't such a PITA.

 

Although I still have to crawl on my knees every now and then to replace the bag.

clinty
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860595 2-Feb-2022 12:04
All good :)

