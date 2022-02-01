Best home automation tech I have ever bought. Hence the upgrade :).

I also wanted auto empty, as I have to get on my knees and crawl 1m under a cabinet to empty the bin. It's a weird spot.

The only thing I dislike about Ecovacs is the software. The app works awesome when it works, but I did sometimes have to recreate the map. I also have this issue on the T9. My house is a weird odd because it's a renovation + extension. Lots of funny door placement.

But the hardware is amazing. Suction and rollers are great. Bin is big enough. Always found the dock (my new T9 isn't great at going home).

All accessories are available on Aliexpress from sellers with quick shipping and large order numbers. So that's always helpful with a brand.

Mopping works kinda. It's like firmly dragging a wet cloth around repeatedly. I guess it's good after vacuuming and makes the floor look clean. But it's not mopping.