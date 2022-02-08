michaelmurfy

Hi all,



I have a bit of an obsession with single board computers and thus have quite a few hanging around now.

1) 2x oDroid Home Cloud 1's with 120gb SSD's - These run Armbian rather well and for quite a while were doing docker swarm duties. Stackable and with power supplies - $80 Each. - 1 SOLD, 1 AVAILABLE.

2) nvidia Jetson Nano 2gb with USB WiFi Dongle, USB-C Power - $80 - SOLD.

3) Raspberry Pi Zero-W - $15 - SOLD.

4) Rock64 4gb with 16gb eMMC - $25 - SOLD.

None come with SD cards however I have a few high endurance cards hanging around if you're needing one. Rock64 will come preformatted with Armbian. Can either be collected from Paraparaumu else come with free NZ wide shipping.