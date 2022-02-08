Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
michaelmurfy

#293687 8-Feb-2022 10:11
Hi all,

I have a bit of an obsession with single board computers and thus have quite a few hanging around now.

 

 

1) 2x oDroid Home Cloud 1's with 120gb SSD's - These run Armbian rather well and for quite a while were doing docker swarm duties. Stackable and with power supplies - $80 Each. - 1 SOLD, 1 AVAILABLE.
2) nvidia Jetson Nano 2gb with USB WiFi Dongle, USB-C Power - $80 - SOLD.
3) Raspberry Pi Zero-W - $15 - SOLD.
4) Rock64 4gb with 16gb eMMC - $25 - SOLD.

 

None come with SD cards however I have a few high endurance cards hanging around if you're needing one. Rock64 will come preformatted with Armbian. Can either be collected from Paraparaumu else come with free NZ wide shipping.




gehenna
  #2863414 8-Feb-2022 10:14
I'll take the Pi Zero-W.  PMing you

quebec
  #2863422 8-Feb-2022 10:45
gehenna:

 

I'll take the Pi Zero-W.  PMing you

 

 

you beat me to it

nedkelly
  #2863435 8-Feb-2022 11:05
Extremely interested, PM has been sent.




michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
  #2863455 8-Feb-2022 11:18
All sold apart from an oDroid Home Cloud 1 and the Jetson Nano.

 

I also have a 3D printer so will print a case for the Jetson + include a 128gb SD for whoever wants that :)




PsychoSmiley
  #2863668 8-Feb-2022 16:39
I'll take the Jetson for $80 plus post.

michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
  #2863696 8-Feb-2022 18:03
Jetson Nano bundle is now sold.

 

Adding another SBC to the mix - anyone want a Raspberry Pi 2, 64gb MicroSD Card (will be formatted for legal reasons) all contained in a nice NesPi case? Will even chuck in a couple of NES controllers for it.

 

 

$60 with free shipping.

 

Also accepting offers for the final odroid HC1. Just reach out if you're interested.




