Just throwing on here before listing on Trademe.

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Version.

Purchased Sept 2020 for $1549

Condition is 9/10 Well used well loved. This watch has simply been faultless for the time I have owned it. Just superb.

Comes with original box

Last one of these I believe went for $625 on Trademe. $525 for a quick sale and no trademe fees. price is firm. Free postage. PM me for details and pics. Will list on Trademe in next 48hrs if no interest.

Thanks.