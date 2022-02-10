I am after an old PC or Pi4-esque machine to run video calling software for my parents. I don't care if it's Linux or Windows that I end up running as i'll just skin linux to look enough like windows that they won't know the difference.

I also need a camera (+720p) with microphone but this can be something cheap for now and if they want better quality can upgrade later.

I don't want to spend a fortune as it really is more a proof of concept for them to understand but circa $100 all in is where i'm aiming. If anyone in Auckland (so I can pickup) has anything lying around that might fit the bill then let me know.

Cheers.