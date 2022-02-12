Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FTAGH - really ideally would love someone to pick all this up in one hit from Mairangi Bay, AKL 0630. Otherwise its headed to the tip or an e-recycler if I can find one local and easy to drop off to. 

 

 

 

HP ProCurve 1810G-24 Switch - was working when last used a couple years ago. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUS Powerline Adapter

 

 

 

 

Ryzen CPU cooler only (no CPU)

 

 

 

 

HIK Vision camera - don't know the password but someone savy should be able to get it working. 

 

 

 

 

POE Injectors

 

 

 

 

Raspberry Pi - think its the original one? 

 

 

TP Link wifi

 

 

Roomie remote blaster

 

 

 

 

Sub cable & Toslink Digital SPDIF Audio Cable,

 

Travel power adapters - useless in this day and age :O

 

Mouse - status unknown

 

Coax adapters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May I grab the pi please? I'll pm you

 

 

Gone pending pickup

Thanks GZ

And it’s all gone, collected by @Spark

Thanks for prompt collection. Enjoy

