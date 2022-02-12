FTAGH - really ideally would love someone to pick all this up in one hit from Mairangi Bay, AKL 0630. Otherwise its headed to the tip or an e-recycler if I can find one local and easy to drop off to.
HP ProCurve 1810G-24 Switch - was working when last used a couple years ago.
ASUS Powerline Adapter
Ryzen CPU cooler only (no CPU)
HIK Vision camera - don't know the password but someone savy should be able to get it working.
POE Injectors
Raspberry Pi - think its the original one?
TP Link wifi
Roomie remote blaster
Sub cable & Toslink Digital SPDIF Audio Cable,
Travel power adapters - useless in this day and age :O
Mouse - status unknown
Coax adapters