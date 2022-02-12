FTAGH - really ideally would love someone to pick all this up in one hit from Mairangi Bay, AKL 0630. Otherwise its headed to the tip or an e-recycler if I can find one local and easy to drop off to.

HP ProCurve 1810G-24 Switch - was working when last used a couple years ago.

ASUS Powerline Adapter

Ryzen CPU cooler only (no CPU)

HIK Vision camera - don't know the password but someone savy should be able to get it working.

POE Injectors

Raspberry Pi - think its the original one?

TP Link wifi

Roomie remote blaster

Sub cable & Toslink Digital SPDIF Audio Cable,

Travel power adapters - useless in this day and age :O

Mouse - status unknown

Coax adapters