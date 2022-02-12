HP D2600 12x 3.5" 2U Storage Enclosure (no drives included)

Used - working

Has 2 controllers installed, but all drives can be accessed from a single controller with a single SFF-8088 cable.

2x Controllers, 2x 460w power supplies, 2x fan modules, 12x caddies w/ screws.

If you are looking to add more storage to your server or PC, this could be an option for you. Simple add an HBA or Raid Controller with External SAS port to your server and connect it to an enclosure using an SFF-8088 to SFF-8088 cable, stack as many as you ant for further expansion.

HP STORAGEWORKS D2600 DAS STORAGE ARRAY

$150

MUST collect from Mairangi Bay or Kumeu (business hours)