Hi
I have a solid entry gaming PC for sale
CPU= Intel Core i5-4570 up to 3.6ghz quad core
HSF = Silverstone Heatpipe tower
RAM= 16GB (4x4GB) DDR3
Mobo= Asus H87M Plus socket 1150
HDD1 = Gigabyte 120GB SSD
GPU= Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
O/S= Win10 activated
Silverstone mATX case with DVD drive and 400w PSU (tested good)
case has a couple of scuffs and a couple of stickers which can be removed.
My youngest has just upgraded his machine
looking for around $500 - pickup or delivery in Wellington