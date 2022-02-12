Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold - entry gaming PC - i5 with Radeon rx 570
stocksp

637 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293772 12-Feb-2022 17:02
Send private message

Hi

 

 

 

I have a solid entry gaming PC for sale

 

CPU= Intel Core i5-4570 up to 3.6ghz quad core

 

HSF = Silverstone Heatpipe tower

 

RAM= 16GB (4x4GB) DDR3

 

Mobo= Asus H87M Plus socket 1150

 

HDD1 = Gigabyte 120GB SSD

 

GPU= Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

 

O/S= Win10 activated 

 

Silverstone mATX case with DVD drive and 400w PSU (tested good)

 

 

 

case has a couple of scuffs and a couple of stickers  which can be removed.

 

My youngest has just upgraded his machine

 

 

 

looking for around $500 - pickup or delivery in Wellington

 

 

Sold thank you Geekzone 

