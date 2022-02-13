Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTD : Cheap components

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293785 13-Feb-2022 15:40
Send private message

My daughters PC has just died thanks to the storm that passed through (Yes, did troubleshooting etc :-p) and its not worth claiming under insurance, so she is now looking for the following and able to spend upto $200 ....

 

Intel i5 3xxx series CPU

 

Matching motherboard

 

Mainly wants it for Minecraft, Roblox, Overwatch and a bit of GTA5. And she said some school work maybe ;)

 

Or if you have something newer or AMD based around the same price range, will consider that too.

 

She has everything else (Case, PSU, video etc)

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic
fritzman
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2867661 13-Feb-2022 15:48
Send private message

Not sure what you’d pay for an i5 cpu, but I have this listed for $60 (with Win10 license activated) here.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=293541




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
huckster
551 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2867679 13-Feb-2022 15:58
Send private message

I have an AMD CPU MBoard and RAM if you want it.

 

Was in an HTPC.

 

AMD BE-2350, 8Gb RAM on a M3A7B-EM Motherboard.

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2867788 13-Feb-2022 16:37
Send private message

fritzman: Not sure what you’d pay for an i5 cpu, but I have this listed for $60 (with Win10 license activated) here.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=293541

 

Awesome, will take that please :D Her current i5 should work on that board happily :D Will PM you.

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



olivernz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868220 14-Feb-2022 14:10
Send private message

Look at this:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXWKAHP400/HP-Pro-One-400-G1-All-In-One-PC-OFF-LEASE-INTEL-CO?sc_src=email_3641267&sc_lid=260963393&sc_uid=3CsiQhjV5Q&sc_llid=51737&sc_eh=0573584449d084241&utm_source=Emarsys&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily+%24teal+14.02.22+%28Off+Lease+HP+Pro+One+400+G1+All+In+One+PC%29%C2%A0%28Retail%29&utm_content=IMAGE+md_1093525.jpg

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868223 14-Feb-2022 14:22
Send private message

Already sorted thanks/

 

Shes a gamer so an AIO is no use to her :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 