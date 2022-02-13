My daughters PC has just died thanks to the storm that passed through (Yes, did troubleshooting etc :-p) and its not worth claiming under insurance, so she is now looking for the following and able to spend upto $200 ....

Intel i5 3xxx series CPU

Matching motherboard

Mainly wants it for Minecraft, Roblox, Overwatch and a bit of GTA5. And she said some school work maybe ;)

Or if you have something newer or AMD based around the same price range, will consider that too.

She has everything else (Case, PSU, video etc)

TIA