FS: Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Laptop
#293805 14-Feb-2022 22:23
Hi guys,

 

Selling my gaming laptop as I don't use it at all anymore.
Condition is great, light surface scratches on the outside.

 


 

Summary:
Gigabyte Aorus X5 v7
CPU: i7-7820HK
GPU: GTX 1070 8GB
Display: 15.6" WQHD+ 2880x1620 IPS Anti-Glare support NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ * X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified Display
Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM (currently 2x8GB sticks, and can take 2 more sticks)
Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD
Storage: 1TB Samsung 850 Pro SSD
Keyboard: Island-style AORUS RGB Fusion Keyboard with per-key backlit control Individual Macro Keys
OS: Windows 11 Home

More info: https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/X5-v7

 

Looking for around $1,100 (ONO), pick up in Wellington, or delivered at your cost.

 

Cheers,

 

Ven

  #2876101 28-Feb-2022 09:34
Now sold.

