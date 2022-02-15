Asustor AS6602T 2-Bay NAS

$490 (rrp $690)



As new in the box. Purchased October last year from PB Tech. Used for a short amount of time as a Plex server but is no longer required. Under warranty until October 2024.



Pretty powerful little box (much better specs than the similarly priced Synologys). It has 2 bays for storage and 2 NVMe slots which can be used for caching or storage. The RAM is upgradable. Decent Intel processor. Runs Plex incredibly well. Easy Docker setup and many other apps available on the 'app store'. Frequent OS updates.



Quad Core Celeron J4125 2.0GHz

2x M.2 2280 NVMe Slot

4GB RAM

2x 2.5GbE LAN

1x HDMI



https://www.asustor.com/product?p_id=68



No drives included but I can install a 3GB Seagate NAS drive for an extra $80.



West Auckland based and happy to drop off around West-Central Auckland. Can also ship at buyer's expense.