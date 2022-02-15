Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Asustor AS6602T 2-Bay NAS
#293812 15-Feb-2022 14:56
Asustor AS6602T 2-Bay NAS
$490 (rrp $690)

As new in the box. Purchased October last year from PB Tech. Used for a short amount of time as a Plex server but is no longer required. Under warranty until October 2024.

Pretty powerful little box (much better specs than the similarly priced Synologys). It has 2 bays for storage and 2 NVMe slots which can be used for caching or storage. The RAM is upgradable. Decent Intel processor. Runs Plex incredibly well. Easy Docker setup and many other apps available on the 'app store'. Frequent OS updates.

Quad Core Celeron J4125 2.0GHz
2x M.2 2280 NVMe Slot
4GB RAM
2x 2.5GbE LAN
1x HDMI

https://www.asustor.com/product?p_id=68

No drives included but I can install a 3GB Seagate NAS drive for an extra $80.

West Auckland based and happy to drop off around West-Central Auckland. Can also ship at buyer's expense.

  #2870330 17-Feb-2022 13:30
Price drop: $450

  #2870359 17-Feb-2022 14:08
PM'd

  #2870608 17-Feb-2022 21:18
Sold!

