Dear GZ Crew,



Free to good home.. 1 x QNAP TS-459 Pro II NAS

4 x caddies but no screws or keys (works with out keys) or power cord.



Working condition... Bit of rust on drive rails (inside for 6 years so.. Weird)



Updated with latest firmware dated around xmas 2021.



Im in Auckland/Pukekohe area. Happy to post at new owners expense.



Cheers



Lee