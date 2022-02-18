Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all,

 

 

I'm looking to get a price check/potentially sell the system below. I built it about 7 years ago, and upgraded the SSD and case about 3 years into it.

 

 

CPU: i7 4790K Intel Devil Canyon Core

 

GPU: ASUS STRIX-GTX970-DC2OC-4GD5 GeForce GTX970 4GB GDDR5 PCI-E3.0

 

MOTHERBOARD: Asrock Z97 Extreme 6 Intel Z97 LGA1150 Motherboard

 

RAM: G Skill Ripjaws 2 x 8gb

 

SSD: Samsung SSD 860 EVO 500gb

 

PSU: Corsair RM Series RM650 650W Fully Modular PSU 80Plus Gold

 

CPU COOLING: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO

 

CASE: NZXT S340 Elite Mid Tower Case w/ Tempered Glass Window - Matte White

 

 

 

Any price indicators overall/individual parts would be much appreciated.

 

 

Cheers,

 

Nay

I had a fairly similar setup until recently. (Same motherboard, CPU, Cooler). When Microsoft made TPM mandatory for Windows 11, any motherboard/cpu combo that doesn't support TPM2 dropped hugely in value. Maybe looking around $4-500 on a good day for that setup now (and most of that is in the GPU)

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

