FS: AUDIOENGINE A2+ Wireless Desktop Speakers - Hi-Gloss White (7 months old) + Stands
flixide

#293947 23-Feb-2022 19:12
Hi all,

 

I'm selling AUDIOENGINE A2+ Wireless Desktop Speakers - Hi-Gloss White speakers along with the black stands.

 

I only brought the speakers in July 2021, and am only selling as i'm moving overseas in a few months. 

 

The speakers + stands are in excellent condition.

 

The speakers retail for about $450, and the stands for about $50.

 

I also have the original box + packaging.

 

Pickup is in Wellington CBD, or can arrange shipping at your expense (probably $20 or so). 

 

Please DM or reply here for offers. 

 

I'll take and post up some pictures shortly.

 

Cheers,
Nay

Create new topic
phrozenpenguin
  #2873518 23-Feb-2022 20:56
What price are you looking for?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2873523 23-Feb-2022 21:05
Please post price as per the rules. Thanks.




flixide

  #2873524 23-Feb-2022 21:05
phrozenpenguin:

 

What price are you looking for?

 

 

Looking for $350. 



phrozenpenguin
  #2873533 23-Feb-2022 21:14
flixide:

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

What price are you looking for?

 

 

Hey mate, not entirely too sure, I'm taking offers at this stage. Feel free to DM to me discuss :)

 

 

I'm not the forum police but pretty sure the rules state you need to set a price.

flixide

  #2873537 23-Feb-2022 21:19
Looking for $350. 

flixide

  #2885579 13-Mar-2022 15:03
Bump

Insanekiwi
  #2886065 14-Mar-2022 16:29
PM sent and offer accepted - see you this weekend! Thanks



flixide

  #2886074 14-Mar-2022 16:52
Insanekiwi:

 

PM sent and offer accepted - see you this weekend! Thanks

 

 

Yep perfect, see you then! :)

flixide

  #2888991 20-Mar-2022 16:58
Sold.

