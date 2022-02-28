Evening GZ,

Up for sale I have a very tidy Mikrotik 10GbE switch (model no: crs305-1g-4s+in), as well as two 10GBe RJ45 SFP+ transeivers (model no: S+RJ10).



This is an extremely versatile switch with multiple power input methods available (DC jacks x2 & PoE), and it's very compact. Passive cooling ensures this can be mounted in a quiet environment, such as an office without annoying fans buzzing away.



Comes in original packaging, as well as the DC power adapter.



Asking price for the lot is $350, which saves you $170 if purchased from PB Tech today.

Pickups welcome in Palmy, or I can courier it all out, just let me know where you're based, but should only be around $10-15 extra.