Mehrts

#294022 28-Feb-2022 18:33
Evening GZ,

 

Up for sale I have a very tidy Mikrotik 10GbE switch (model no: crs305-1g-4s+in), as well as two 10GBe RJ45 SFP+ transeivers (model no: S+RJ10).

This is an extremely versatile switch with multiple power input methods available (DC jacks x2 & PoE), and it's very compact. Passive cooling ensures this can be mounted in a quiet environment, such as an office without annoying fans buzzing away.

Comes in original packaging, as well as the DC power adapter.

Asking price for the lot is $350, which saves you $170 if purchased from PB Tech today.
Pickups welcome in Palmy, or I can courier it all out, just let me know where you're based, but should only be around $10-15 extra.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2880343 7-Mar-2022 15:31
I'll be listing these on Trademe over the next couple of days, so I'll take reasonable offers beforehand if anyone's interested.

  #2892396 26-Mar-2022 15:40
Sold

