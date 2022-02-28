Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2x Mellanox ConnectX-2 10GbE PCIe network cards, SFP+ Transceivers & 15m Fibre patch cable
Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


#294023 28-Feb-2022 19:06
Evening GZ,

 

For sale I have:
Two Mellanox/Nvidia ConnectX-2 10GbE single SFP+ PCIe network adapter cards. Model No: MNPA19-XTR.
Two generic 10GbE fibre SFP+ transeivers. Model No
15m of Dynamix OM3 multimode fibre patch cable with LC connectors.

 

The ConnectX-2 cards plug & play nicely with windows 10, and provide full speed straight away with no mucking around with drivers. These also work with RJ45 SFP+ transceivers too, for use with standard Cat 6 cable.
These are PCIe 2.0 x8. They work well in open-ended PCIe 3.0 x4 slots too.
These only have the full height brackets.

 

Asking price for the lot is $150, and gives you a simple way to achieve 10 gig networking between two machines, or you can use them in combination with the Mikrotik switch I have for sale here.
Pickups welcome in Palmy, or I can courier them to you for an extra $10-15 depending where you're based.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

fsecurity
8 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2876551 28-Feb-2022 20:11
Yep keen if it supports DPDK

Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876581 28-Feb-2022 21:44
fsecurity: Yep keen if it supports DPDK

 

Honestly, I have no idea what that is 😅 But from a very very quick google search, it looks like the ConnectX-3 and above support it. If you can verify whether these might do what you're wanting, then they're yours!

fsecurity
8 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2876582 28-Feb-2022 21:47
Looks like I'm out of luck :(

 

 

 

 

 

https://mails.dpdk.org/archives/dev/2018-May/102477.html



Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2880344 7-Mar-2022 15:32
I'll be listing these on Trademe over the next couple of days, so I'll take reasonable offers beforehand if anyone's interested.

Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2892395 26-Mar-2022 15:40
Sold

