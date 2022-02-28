Evening GZ,

For sale I have:

Two Mellanox/Nvidia ConnectX-2 10GbE single SFP+ PCIe network adapter cards. Model No: MNPA19-XTR.

Two generic 10GbE fibre SFP+ transeivers. Model No

15m of Dynamix OM3 multimode fibre patch cable with LC connectors.

The ConnectX-2 cards plug & play nicely with windows 10, and provide full speed straight away with no mucking around with drivers. These also work with RJ45 SFP+ transceivers too, for use with standard Cat 6 cable.

These are PCIe 2.0 x8. They work well in open-ended PCIe 3.0 x4 slots too.

These only have the full height brackets.

Asking price for the lot is $150, and gives you a simple way to achieve 10 gig networking between two machines, or you can use them in combination with the Mikrotik switch I have for sale here.

Pickups welcome in Palmy, or I can courier them to you for an extra $10-15 depending where you're based.