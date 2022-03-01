Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: New Samsung Watch, Used Samsung Phones
IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


#294040 1-Mar-2022 18:50
Send private message

My Galaxy S22 arrived today with a Galaxy Watch 4 that I don't need as I already have a Huawei watch, so selling it along with my old Galaxy phone. My wife's S22 order hasn't arrived yet but should arrive any day so listing her phone here as well. Please note that both the S10 & the S20 won't come with a wall charger so you will need your own.

 

----------

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Silver/White 40mm, new sealed in box. $250

 

 

----------

 

128GB Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Grey) - Excellent condition, no cracks/scuffs, will throw in a Samsung Gear Fit 2 and Qi wireless charger. $520

 

 

----------

 

128GB Galaxy S10 (Prism White) - Excellent condition, no cracks/scuffs, comes with 2x cases and a new screen protector and will also throw in a Qi wireless charger. $370

 

 

---------

 

 

----------

 

Wife is also getting lavender Galaxy Buds 2 with her order, she is unsure if she wants to keep them as she already has some in white, but if anyone is interested sing out as she may be willing to part with them (unused sealed new in box), they are lavender so my guess is no one will want these and she will get to keep them but putting it here just in case. 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877176 1-Mar-2022 18:57
Send private message

PM'd about the S10.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

NzBeagle
930 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2877180 1-Mar-2022 19:03
Send private message

PM'd about the Watch 4

IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877184 1-Mar-2022 19:11
Send private message

watch sold pending payment



IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877195 1-Mar-2022 19:42
Send private message

s10 sold pending payment

clinty
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2877274 1-Mar-2022 20:20
Send private message

Pm'd on the S20

 

 

 

Clint

IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877330 1-Mar-2022 20:39
Send private message

S20 sold pending payment

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 