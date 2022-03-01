My Galaxy S22 arrived today with a Galaxy Watch 4 that I don't need as I already have a Huawei watch, so selling it along with my old Galaxy phone. My wife's S22 order hasn't arrived yet but should arrive any day so listing her phone here as well. Please note that both the S10 & the S20 won't come with a wall charger so you will need your own.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Silver/White 40mm, new sealed in box. $250

128GB Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Grey) - Excellent condition, no cracks/scuffs, will throw in a Samsung Gear Fit 2 and Qi wireless charger. $520

128GB Galaxy S10 (Prism White) - Excellent condition, no cracks/scuffs, comes with 2x cases and a new screen protector and will also throw in a Qi wireless charger. $370

Wife is also getting lavender Galaxy Buds 2 with her order, she is unsure if she wants to keep them as she already has some in white, but if anyone is interested sing out as she may be willing to part with them (unused sealed new in box), they are lavender so my guess is no one will want these and she will get to keep them but putting it here just in case.