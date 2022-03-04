Bit of an odd one, I'm after about half a meter of solid insulated copper wire between 1.5 and 4mm diameter. This seems to be unavailable here, everything I've got is stranded and everything available from the usual suspects, once you dig down far enough, is stranded too. One or two suppliers have said they could source some if I buy a 100m spool, but that's nuts to get half a metre. Anyone got a length where they could lop off about 50cm and drop it in an envelope?