elpenguino: I see there's already a sensor in the Auckland area, are you planning to use your sensor there too? For the network's benefit, your new sensor would ideally be elsewhere e.g. South Island. I see a sensor in Tauranga is currently detecting activity to the NW when the Auckland sensor does not - which shows you these sensors work much better in low RFI environments.

Yeah, it's in Auckland, but in a reasonably low-RFI area, it's only been up for a day or two but I'm getting some pretty good low-noise readings with a few occasional spikes. However I don't have the correct E-field sensor setup yet, it's just 20AWG strung up in a side-building, not solid-core copper located further out from the house. For the H-field, the ferrites are on their way from Mouser so I expect to have them wound and up within the next week.

There's also a bunch of other considerations like powering it from a low-noise linear power supply, there's a 5V switchmode that seems to be popular with other people running feeds that can't be good for the signal quality, and in the forums you can see posts of waveforms from CFLs and other noise sources which are entirely absent here. So it's not just location it's also how carefully you set everything up.