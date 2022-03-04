Having said that, let me find the spec sheets for this stuff, it may actually be the real thing.
Conductor cross section: 0.5mm2
Strand No./Dia.: 16/0.20
So it's 2mm single core cable made up of 16 single cores. All the other single cores I could find are the same.
I wonder if they'd take payment for their genuine single core cable that isn't really in roubles?
I probably have some in my garage... where are you?
Older house wiring is single-core, and I'd guess at least 1.5mm.
Try searching for "copper rod 4mm"
Curious as to the application! Can you use a (say) 100mm solid copper tip soldered to a braided copper wire?
Orkland, north shore. A standard postal envelope is ~22cm long so just a 40cm length folded in half in an envelope would do it, I can either send through postage or drop a gold coin on your behalf into an SPCA box.
Thought of getting copper rod but then I'd need to heat-shrink lengths of insulation onto it to protect it from corrosion, pre-clad would be easier to deal with. It's for an E-field sensor that'll be outside long-term, it's enclosed in a case but bare copper will still corrode eventually.
E field sensor? Intriguing.........
I see due to challenges with the fixed sensor approach the field mill type was developed.
neb:elpenguino:It's for this. Anyone else on here feeding into that?
E field sensor? Intriguing.........
Neat. I didn't know the project included E-field measurements - that's something only one commercial network uses AFAIK.
I'm involved in the field (ha) happy to offer handy hints via PM if that's any help.
Actually might be useful to discuss here rather than in private in case others are interested, the main one currently is that for the E-field measurement the recommendation is to use a 1.5-4mm piece of solid copper wire, when all you can get here in larger diameters is stranded. Questions about using stranded have been met with "why don't you just go to your nearest hardware store and buy some 14AWG solid wire", I'm waiting for another time zone cycle to see if I get replies about solid vs. stranded.
The H-field sensing will be interesting, lots of ferrite winding in the near future, there's three sense amps for X, Y, and Z.
OK I'll try to keep it more generic then.
I see there's already a sensor in the Auckland area, are you planning to use your sensor there too?
For the network's benefit, your new sensor would ideally be elsewhere e.g. South Island.
I see a sensor in Tauranga is currently detecting activity to the NW when the Auckland sensor does not - which shows you these sensors work much better in low RFI environments.
Nexas 2.5mm x 100m V90 Green/Yellow Conduit Cable
Conduit wire 2.5mm² single core
Suitable for fixed wiring of domestic and commercial circuits
Stranded copper conductors
And all of the "single core" or "solid core" cables are like this. Any sparkies able to comment on why, in NZ, stranded cable is regularly advertised as single core or solid core when it isn't?
Yeah, it's in Auckland, but in a reasonably low-RFI area, it's only been up for a day or two but I'm getting some pretty good low-noise readings with a few occasional spikes. However I don't have the correct E-field sensor setup yet, it's just 20AWG strung up in a side-building, not solid-core copper located further out from the house. For the H-field, the ferrites are on their way from Mouser so I expect to have them wound and up within the next week.
There's also a bunch of other considerations like powering it from a low-noise linear power supply, there's a 5V switchmode that seems to be popular with other people running feeds that can't be good for the signal quality, and in the forums you can see posts of waveforms from CFLs and other noise sources which are entirely absent here. So it's not just location it's also how carefully you set everything up.
Single in that instance means that its not a twin cable. Its generally single double insulated for building other than the earth cable, and is used when you need to get a neutral back when you have some 3 core + earth to a load, or as a switched output from a sensor or something.
Solid core means its over some certain size, and is not classed as a flex cable for things like an extension cable, there are round solid core cables that get installed, but would be no good between a machine and the wall because they are not flex.
Yeah, single core means it is one conductor, rather than say twin-and-earth.
1mm^2 building wire is generally single-strand here in NZ. I expect that would be fine for what they're proposing.
Solid-core generally means 'not suitable for flexing', and may still mean stranded.
If it absolutely must be larger single-strand, getting a meter of UK or US cable is likely to be the best option.
There is an electric motor rewinder on the North Shore that claims to have copper wire up to 4mm, and sell in small quantities - North Shore Electric Motor Services
Alternatively, perhaps the windings out of an old transformer if you could fine one. Occasionally they appear on trademe.