Morning GZ,

Selling my Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM. Comes with an RPi official case and a 64GB Sandisk Extreme Pro Micro SD card.

This is a grunty wee beast, and the extra RAM really comes in handy.



$150 for the lot and it's all yours.



Located in Palmy, but can easily courier for an extra $10-15 depending where you're located.