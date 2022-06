As per the title, I'm in need of a 6th gen compatible motherboard for a system I'm trying to keep alive.

Before I bite the bullet and order something from AliExpress I'm hoping someone has something local.



From what I can tell I need something from one of the below chipsets:

B150, B250, H110, H170, H270, Z170, Z270

Form factor is not an issue as long as it has 4 memory slots.