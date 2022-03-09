iPad and case included only.
Excellent condition. No longer gets used. Pickup Mairangi Bay or can courier at your expense.
Daughter is after $125ono for it.
Cheers
Does Apple still provide iOS updates for it?
dacraka:
Good question.
The iPad 4th generation is ineligible and excluded from upgrading to iOS 11
With the introduction of iOS 11, ALL support for older 32 bit iDevices and any iOS 32 bit apps has ended.
iPad 4 is a 32 bit hardware device.
No need to panic or worry though.
iPad 4th gen will still work and function as it always has.
The 4th gen iPad has had over 5 years of iOS upgrades/updates
iPad 4 will survive and stay a viable, functioning iPad for a couple of more years to come.
do you have the box and acces by any chance?
gnfb:
do you have the box and acces by any chance?
Hey I am not sure about the box, I will find out when little one gets back from school.