FS Apple iPad (4th Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM) 32GB Black A1460
alanimal

#295157 9-Mar-2022 12:04
Apple iPad (4th Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM) 32GB Black A1460

 

 

 

iPad and case included only.

 

Excellent condition. No longer gets used. Pickup Mairangi Bay or can courier at your expense.

 

Daughter is after $125ono for it.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

dacraka
  #2883649 9-Mar-2022 12:06
Does Apple still provide iOS updates for it?

alanimal

  #2883658 9-Mar-2022 12:17
dacraka:

 

Does Apple still provide iOS updates for it?

 

 

Good question. 

 

The iPad 4th generation is ineligible and excluded from upgrading to iOS 11

 

With the introduction of iOS 11, ALL support for older 32 bit iDevices and any iOS 32 bit apps has ended.

 

iPad 4 is a 32 bit hardware device.

 

No need to panic or worry though.

 

iPad 4th gen will still work and function as it always has.

 

The 4th gen iPad has had over 5 years of iOS upgrades/updates

 

iPad 4 will survive and stay a viable, functioning iPad for a couple of more years to come.

gnfb
  #2883741 9-Mar-2022 13:30
do you have the box and acces by any chance?




alanimal

  #2883742 9-Mar-2022 13:32
gnfb:

 

do you have the box and acces by any chance?

 

 

Hey I am not sure about the box, I will find out when little one gets back from school. 

alanimal

  #2883961 9-Mar-2022 19:27
Sold ta

