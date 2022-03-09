dacraka: Does Apple still provide iOS updates for it?

Good question.

The iPad 4th generation is ineligible and excluded from upgrading to iOS 11

With the introduction of iOS 11, ALL support for older 32 bit iDevices and any iOS 32 bit apps has ended.

iPad 4 is a 32 bit hardware device.

No need to panic or worry though.

iPad 4th gen will still work and function as it always has.

The 4th gen iPad has had over 5 years of iOS upgrades/updates

iPad 4 will survive and stay a viable, functioning iPad for a couple of more years to come.