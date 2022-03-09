akshayogra

Hi all,

Have the following bought in September last year and briefly used for a week or two

Also own Mario Party Superstars, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate - which i don't think can be transferred as they are digital, so if you are interested in this, we can just change my account details to your email and transfer my account to you too.





Sorry formatting sucks, I'll just put asking price for each of these

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon + Carry Case + Screen Protector - $580.00

Powerwave Switch Charging Station - $30.00

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Purple/ Neon Orange Controller Set - $110.00

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $100.00

NBA 2k22 - physical - $40.00

IF you want the whole set, i'm looking for around $800 but open to offers

Kingsland, Auckland based, happy to hear offers :)