[FS] Mini PC (suitable for home server or HTPC) - eco friendly / low power!
ScuL

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#295178 10-Mar-2022 11:25
Send private message

 

 

 

 

This is a home-built PC that has been running solidly for many years. Perfect for shelf usage in the lounge, connected to a TV as a HTPC or other domestic low-intensity server duties. I replaced the original fans with stealth fans so it is super silent as well.

 

Case Mini-ITX with integrated PSU
Motherboard ASUS P8H77-I
CPU Intel i3-3220T @ 2.80 GHz
Memory 8GB DDR3 1333MHz
SSD Kingston HyperX Fury SHFS37A 120GB
HDD Hitachi Laptop 2.5" drive 500GB
Gigabit network port, audio and HDMI/DVI/VGA connectors
Original motherboard box + manual included
Windows 10 Pro cleanly installed and serial key included

 

Total power consumption <50W

I prefer this to be picked up from North Shore, Auckland. For Geekzone members I can make an exception of trying to arrange shipping however it's probably best to collect rather than to attempt to ship.

 

Note I have listed this on Trademe for an auction as I have no idea how much it is worth. If a GZ member is interested and comes with a decent offer I will pull the TM listing.

 

 

 




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
cshaun
316 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2884311 10-Mar-2022 11:29
Send private message

Needs an asking price as per forum rules...

ScuL

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2884320 10-Mar-2022 11:51
Send private message

Don't have one. Close it if it breaks the rules I'll sell it on Trademe instead




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


cshaun
316 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2884331 10-Mar-2022 12:03
Send private message

It's not hard, just put up a price you'd be happy to take. People can offer lower if it's too high.



rscole86
4519 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884336 10-Mar-2022 12:11
Send private message

As per our rules, asking price is required, as is exclusive offer to Geekzone members, prior to listing on Trademe etc.


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

Create new topic





