This is a home-built PC that has been running solidly for many years. Perfect for shelf usage in the lounge, connected to a TV as a HTPC or other domestic low-intensity server duties. I replaced the original fans with stealth fans so it is super silent as well.

Case Mini-ITX with integrated PSU

Motherboard ASUS P8H77-I

CPU Intel i3-3220T @ 2.80 GHz

Memory 8GB DDR3 1333MHz

SSD Kingston HyperX Fury SHFS37A 120GB

HDD Hitachi Laptop 2.5" drive 500GB

Gigabit network port, audio and HDMI/DVI/VGA connectors

Original motherboard box + manual included

Windows 10 Pro cleanly installed and serial key included

Total power consumption <50W



I prefer this to be picked up from North Shore, Auckland. For Geekzone members I can make an exception of trying to arrange shipping however it's probably best to collect rather than to attempt to ship.

Note I have listed this on Trademe for an auction as I have no idea how much it is worth. If a GZ member is interested and comes with a decent offer I will pull the TM listing.