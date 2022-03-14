These are all gone now

I've upgraded to mirrorless so out it goes...

2 Kit lenses - 18-105 3.5-5.6 and 70-200 3.5.5-6. Both VR. $150 for the pair, not splitting them up

Tamron 70-200 2.8 with a bit of (seemingly inactive) fungus growth. Can't see it on photos. $350

Nikon D850 + L Bracket + Grip with the EN-EL18 adaptor + 2x EN-EL18 batteries + charger. Also 4 EN-EL15 batteries (3 are 3rd party) with a 4 way 3rd party charger. $3,500

Nikon D810 + Grip with 2x EN-EL15 batteries + Charger. $1,400

I also have a selection of pristine F mount 2.8 glass if anyone is interested, would just need to coordinate so I can replace it with Z glass :)