Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Bose Alto Frames
networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295227 14-Mar-2022 17:51
Send private message quote this post

SM-R860 brand new unopened $280 Firm (excludes shipping). 

 

Bose Alto Frames brand new unopened $270 Excluding shipping. 

 

Both in Auckland

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
dacraka
712 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2886193 14-Mar-2022 20:22
Send private message quote this post

Are these the glasses?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HSTBOS2100/Bose-Frames-Alto-Audio-Sunglasses-ML-Enhanced-with

Jase2985
11529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886201 14-Mar-2022 20:38
Send private message quote this post

more details please

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043


networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886202 14-Mar-2022 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

more details on the watch 4 please

 

 

What information would you like ? The model number should tell you pretty much everything?

 

 



networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886203 14-Mar-2022 20:41
Send private message quote this post

dacraka: Are these the glasses?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HSTBOS2100/Bose-Frames-Alto-Audio-Sunglasses-ML-Enhanced-with

 

Ugh, that's so poor. They say they have x value and then go and list them for sale half that value a week later. 

 

 

Jase2985
11529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886204 14-Mar-2022 20:43
Send private message quote this post

please follow the forum rules and provide as much detail as possible.

 

Colour, warranty, pickup, shipping cost

networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886207 14-Mar-2022 20:45
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

please follow the forum rules and provide as much detail as possible.

 

Colour, warranty, pickup, shipping cost

 

 

Black , Warranty via PB tech, Pickup if you wish from Grey Lynn during working hours, but prefer to ship honestly. Shipping would depend on where you were?

 

 

networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889309 20-Mar-2022 20:45
Send private message quote this post

Bump. Open to (reasonable) offers on the Frames.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 