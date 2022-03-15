I am selling my Pixel 6 that I purchased here from someone who actually got it when it was released Nov last year from JBHifi AU.

Black Color

Spotless, just like new. Always had a Skin or case or cover along with Glass screen protectors.

It comes with Bellroy Leather case worth $80 plus a couple of more cases

3 new Glass Screen protectors and applicators

3 Skins to cover the entire back of the phone in your choice of matte white / or soft white or matte black etc with logos, camera cutouts etc.

Skins are from Dbrand and Xtreemeskins.

I am looking for $1200 but negotiable for a quick sale. I can courier it nationwide. Pick up is available in Flat Bush.

Pics below, any questions please DM me.