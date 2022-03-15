I am selling my Pixel 6 that I purchased here from someone who actually got it when it was released Nov last year from JBHifi AU.
Black Color
Spotless, just like new. Always had a Skin or case or cover along with Glass screen protectors.
It comes with Bellroy Leather case worth $80 plus a couple of more cases
3 new Glass Screen protectors and applicators
3 Skins to cover the entire back of the phone in your choice of matte white / or soft white or matte black etc with logos, camera cutouts etc.
Skins are from Dbrand and Xtreemeskins.
I am looking for $1200 but negotiable for a quick sale. I can courier it nationwide. Pick up is available in Flat Bush.
Pics below, any questions please DM me.