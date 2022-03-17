Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold - Samsung S22 Ultra White 256gb + Smart LED case
Blurtie

#295266 17-Mar-2022 16:33
Hi GZ, 

 


As it says on the lid, I've got a brand new/sealed S22 Ultra which I need to sell due to a change of circumstances. I initially pre-ordered the burgundy model after a bit of FOMO and seeing low stock/shipping dates get extended. I originally wanted the white model so made a subsequent order, however I have to say the burgundy has grown on me and have decided to keep it.

 

This was ordered through Samsung directly and I'm including the white/grey LED case with this (also unopened). Keeping the watch however. Guess it's kinda the opposite to what other GZers here have done in selling the phone rather than the included bundle.

 

I used my old phone as a trade in (which actually reminds me that I still need to send in), so I'm looking for $1750 - with free tracked-shipping in NZ. Will post on trade me if no takers.

 

Just a heads up that my household is going through self isolation atm so, won't be in a position to ship the phone until mid next week. 

 

Cheers

Blurtie

  #2888717 19-Mar-2022 13:28
Bump - any interest?

Will go down to $1700 for GZers, otherwise will list on Trade Me.

yumcimil
  #2889369 21-Mar-2022 07:11
Er, let me check something and get back to you later today?

Blurtie

  #2889439 21-Mar-2022 09:19
@yumcimil - might have to be quick... I've already listed this on Trade Me. But if you do want it, then I'm happy to withdraw the listing (provided no bids have been made) and let another GZer have it.

 

 



yumcimil
  #2889453 21-Mar-2022 10:00
Yeah, returning the bundle I got from PB for a black unit (they shipped the wrong capacity). Will take yours at $1700 inc shipping, or else can collect in WEllington.

Blurtie

  #2889456 21-Mar-2022 10:10
Sweet! All yours. Will PM with my bank details. TM listing will be removed once payment has been received.

Blurtie

  #2889462 21-Mar-2022 10:26
SOLD to @yumcimil!

yumcimil
  #2894415 30-Mar-2022 21:44
All arrived! Poor NZ Post are having a terribad time with Omicron, but all safe and sound (although the Tab 7 Essential box used to ship it was a heart-stopper). Many thanks :)

