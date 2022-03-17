Hi GZ,



As it says on the lid, I've got a brand new/sealed S22 Ultra which I need to sell due to a change of circumstances. I initially pre-ordered the burgundy model after a bit of FOMO and seeing low stock/shipping dates get extended. I originally wanted the white model so made a subsequent order, however I have to say the burgundy has grown on me and have decided to keep it.

This was ordered through Samsung directly and I'm including the white/grey LED case with this (also unopened). Keeping the watch however. Guess it's kinda the opposite to what other GZers here have done in selling the phone rather than the included bundle.

I used my old phone as a trade in (which actually reminds me that I still need to send in), so I'm looking for $1750 - with free tracked-shipping in NZ. Will post on trade me if no takers.

Just a heads up that my household is going through self isolation atm so, won't be in a position to ship the phone until mid next week.

Cheers