FS: Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB - Prism Black

Comes with original box, original USB cable and charger (15w), and new/unused Spigen Ultra Hybrid case (with clear back).

No screen protector, as I just removed the old one that I had on for 2 years (was getting worn around the edges).

Always had a screen protector and a case on (I used an Incipio Duo case).

Pretty good condition, no scratches/dents/marks on screen front or on rear.

Only a faint mark/scratch on the right edge (down from power button, see photo below), and slight delam around camera (which I think quite a few s10e's had).

Approx 2.5 years old, owned since new, battery easily lasted me a day (will depend on your usage).

$300 + postage.