Intel Core i3 3217U 1.8GHz with Intel QS77

Intel HD Graphics 4000 Integrated by CPU

2 x 204Pin DDR3 1333/1600 (4GB pre-installed)

120Gb Crucial mSATA SSD with Windows10 pre-installed

VESA mount included

802.11ac WiFi card pre-installed

NOTE: This model does NOT have a LAN port but I do an a 1GB USB LAN adapter laying around somewhere and if I can find it, you can have that too.

Make a great Home Assistant server and if you like, I can wipe Windows 10 and pre-install that for you as it's a little bit tricky on these.

$150 collect Beach Haven, Auckland or I can ship for $10.