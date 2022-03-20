I had this custom made a few years ago and it cost me $600. It's made from pine but has a Rimu stain. Has integrated subwoofer hole and position for a small centre speaker. Two bottom shelves are adjustable. I had a Sony amp, Sky receiver and Freeview recorder in all the holes and a JBL centre speaker at the top. The right door holds DVD's if anyone still has those and on the right-hand-side there is more storage and this is where we kept our cordless phone. The draw top left is for your remotes and other odds and ends.

$150 o.n.o collect Beach Haven, Auckland