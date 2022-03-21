landcruiserguy

I do have a new condition one with a glass screen protector which is V2. It was only used docked so it is in new condition. I bought it for my 6 year old son - but I don't let him use it handheld so he doesn't end up four eyed like me at a young age.

I have the original box and can package it up to make it almost brand new. Not a scratch on a console.

I purchased it new from JB Hifi. It's neon in colour (red and blue).

Let me know if you are interested.

Thanks. I am based in Wellington.