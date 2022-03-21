Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Nitendo Switch
landcruiserguy

#295315 21-Mar-2022 09:13
My daughter has her 13 birthday coming up and she has her heart set on one of these + the pokemon games.  Putting the feelers out to see if anyone wants to sell one.

Insanekiwi
  #2891182 24-Mar-2022 10:09
I do have a new condition one with a glass screen protector which is V2. It was only used docked so it is in new condition. I bought it for my 6 year old son - but I don't let him use it handheld so he doesn't end up four eyed like me at a young age.

 

I have the original box and can package it up to make it almost brand new. Not a scratch on a console.

 

I purchased it new from JB Hifi. It's neon in colour (red and blue).

 

Let me know if you are interested.

 

Thanks. I am based in Wellington.

 

 

 

 

landcruiserguy

  #2897377 6-Apr-2022 05:35
Hey, thanks for the reply but I have picked one up off a forum member.

