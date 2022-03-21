I have one of these printers which are fantastic. this is in brand new condition, no colour fade on the chassis

Has 'one pass two sided scanner' (which is the main feature I used)

It has some toner left, the yellow has ~ 50 pages to go. the black and other colours are in the hundreds left to go.

Still under warranty. The are very efficient to run with the cost to be ~$0.07 per page.

Pickup only Christchurch region, as this a bulky item.

Considering $200. These are around $950 new from pbtech

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRHPL4490193/HP-LaserJet-Pro-M479fdw-Colour-laser-MFP-PrintCopy?qr=priceme

PM me..