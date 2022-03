Hi All,

I need to extend my CAPsMAN network to get better coverage in the garden for some Shelly devices.

Does anyone have a spare or redundant Mikrotik AP?

Outdoor (or Indoor) 2.4ghz (5ghz not needed but okay if it has it).

POE support would be great.

Needs to support CAPsMAN on routeros v6. I don't think my devices will support v7.

Cheers

Josh