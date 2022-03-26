Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Entry-level Gaming PC
1024kb

957 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295405 26-Mar-2022 21:40
Send private message

A friend's kid is due a gaming PC for his birthday. The budget is $1500 - only the box is needed.

Has anyone got a previous-gen PC gathering dust, maybe?

PM with what you've got please.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2892564 26-Mar-2022 22:20
Send private message

What games does your son play?  An entry level machine costs well under $1000, depending on your definition of "Entry Level". :)





1024kb

957 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2892569 26-Mar-2022 23:12
Send private message

Fair call - "entry-level" is a subjective call, & I am a bit of an elitist when it comes to PC performance.

For gaming, Video Card / CPU / RAM / Mobo kit, I guess I'm thinking that something like:

Graphics: GTX 1070 / GTX 1660 / RX580
CPU: Ryzen 7 2700x / 3600 or i5 / i7 9500
RAM: 32GB 3000MHz+
Mobo: Tier 1 manufacturer - Asus, Gigabyte etc




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Jase2985
11539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892636 27-Mar-2022 08:34
Send private message

what entry level stuff are you doing that requires 32gb or ram?



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11921 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892641 27-Mar-2022 09:11
Send private message

Can build a 10th gen i5 with board and 16 GB RAM for around $400 odd these days (new), so getting a decent box together wouldnt take much - video card is the biggest cost these days.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

1024kb

957 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2894267 30-Mar-2022 14:28
Send private message

Bought on sale from PB, their GGPC Assassin PC with 10th gen i5, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM & all the things $1550 after discount. Surprised at such good value being available.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 