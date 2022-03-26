A friend's kid is due a gaming PC for his birthday. The budget is $1500 - only the box is needed.
Has anyone got a previous-gen PC gathering dust, maybe?
PM with what you've got please.
What games does your son play? An entry level machine costs well under $1000, depending on your definition of "Entry Level". :)
what entry level stuff are you doing that requires 32gb or ram?
Can build a 10th gen i5 with board and 16 GB RAM for around $400 odd these days (new), so getting a decent box together wouldnt take much - video card is the biggest cost these days.
