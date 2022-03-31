I have 3 of these, 2 x NIB and x 1 used.
$25ea for the ones boxed and $20 for the used one. Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or can ship at buyers expense.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX0028/Dynamix-AVRSHELF2P1U-AV-Rack-1RU-Cantilever-Shelf
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.