I have a brand new unopened stick of 32GB DDR4 RAM in SODIMM format part number M471A4G43MB1-CTD. I ordered incorrectly so my loss is your gain. Priced at $200 for a quick sale.

https://amzn.to/3tTy99X

Internal memory: 32 GB

Internal memory type: DDR4

Memory clock speed: 2666 MHz

Component for: Notebook

Memory form factor: 260-pin SO-DIMM

Memory layout (modules x size): 1 x 32 GB

Memory ranking: 2

Memory voltage: 1.2 V

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or I'll ship for free. Please make sure this works with your system as I can't exchange once opened.