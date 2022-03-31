I have a brand new unopened stick of 32GB DDR4 RAM in SODIMM format part number M471A4G43MB1-CTD. I ordered incorrectly so my loss is your gain. Priced at $200 for a quick sale.

 

https://amzn.to/3tTy99X

 

  • Internal memory: 32 GB
  • Internal memory type: DDR4
  • Memory clock speed: 2666 MHz
  • Component for: Notebook
  • Memory form factor: 260-pin SO-DIMM
  • Memory layout (modules x size): 1 x 32 GB
  • Memory ranking: 2
  • Memory voltage: 1.2 V

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or I'll ship for free. Please make sure this works with your system as I can't exchange once opened.

 

 

 

 