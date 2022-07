openmedia: You can try to find a local library. Currently the one at the new Westgate library is broken, so I'm trying to find another nearby library with a unit.

I got in touch with the local Library and they will do it for $1 per meter of material used. Works out to be $1.30 for my print plus I got a choice of colours. I was also given the option of being there to see how its done and get a 3D printing lesson for free.

I will report back on the quality of the print once its done but this is a very impressive service. I guess not all my rates $ are being wasted šŸ˜œ