prefer pickup somewhere in auckland
"Shelves" ? Explain please ? :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
I think we all used to use these or the cases right?
I think Ive still got one that fits 5.25in floppys......
https://www.amazon.com/Disk-Storage-Data-Case-Holder/dp/B00JATKZH0
It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.
xkicken:
It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.
As someone who's perpetually on the lookout for kit like this for my home lab/plex/datahoarder needs, sadly most of it goes to corporate recyclers who then try and flog it off second hand for stupidly large amounts of money.
Good luck sir.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Lias:
xkicken:
It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.
As someone who's perpetually on the lookout for kit like this for my home lab/plex/datahoarder needs, sadly most of it goes to corporate recyclers who then try and flog it off second hand for stupidly large amounts of money.
Good luck sir.
I might try something with 3d printing but its just messy and wanted a clean look