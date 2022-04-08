Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 3.5inch disk shelves
xkicken

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#295596 8-Apr-2022 19:42
Send private message

prefer pickup somewhere in auckland

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11941 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898830 8-Apr-2022 21:43
Send private message

"Shelves" ? Explain please ? :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1972 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898882 9-Apr-2022 08:05
Send private message


Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898889 9-Apr-2022 08:43
Send private message

I think we all used to use these or the cases right?

 

I think Ive still got one that fits 5.25in floppys......

 

 

 

https://www.amazon.com/Disk-Storage-Data-Case-Holder/dp/B00JATKZH0

 

 



K8Toledo
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2898935 9-Apr-2022 10:33
Send private message

OP may be referring to:

 

 

 

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/41dXvzQ1ZML._AC_SY1000_.jpghttps://harddriveshelf.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/D-75-CU-web.jpg

 

 

 

or:

 

https://53.cdn.ekm.net/ekmps/shops/itinstock/images/oracle-sun-disk-drive-shelf-storage-array-3.5-j4410-sas-24-bay-24x-3tb-7.2k-sas-46073-p.jpg?w=1000&h=535&v=0e1c1353-59d1-4aa2-9e09-e6876ca6051d





xkicken

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2899081 9-Apr-2022 16:25
Send private message

It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.

Lias
4868 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899094 9-Apr-2022 16:45
Send private message

xkicken:

 

It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.

 

 

As someone who's perpetually on the lookout for kit like this for my home lab/plex/datahoarder needs, sadly most of it goes to corporate recyclers who then try and flog it off second hand for stupidly large amounts of money.

 

Good luck sir.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

xkicken

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2899096 9-Apr-2022 16:49
Send private message

Lias:

 

xkicken:

 

It's a direct-attached storage unit that is rack-mounted. Basically looking for a Lenovo sa120 if anyone has one to spare.

 

 

As someone who's perpetually on the lookout for kit like this for my home lab/plex/datahoarder needs, sadly most of it goes to corporate recyclers who then try and flog it off second hand for stupidly large amounts of money.

 

Good luck sir.

 

 

 

 

I might try something with 3d printing but its just messy and wanted a clean look

Create new topic





