Selling on behalf of a mate who's relocated to OZ
Car has been well looked after and is in a tidy condition
Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/DFS7AaxmkbaNr5AR7
- Triptronic (automatic)
- All 4 tyres in good condition
- Brand new battery installed in April 2022
- awesome sound system with tweeters (factory)
- 135,000 kms
- Car has regularly passed WOF at VTNZ, current WOF till Nov 2022
- Towbar
- Spacious boot
- Spare tyre and tools in boot
- seats in clean and tidy condition but passenger front seat has a light stain (as shown in photos)
- There are some cosmetic wear as per photos, such as light scratches around the body and stone chips around the bonnet area.
- Plenty of storage space, cup holders and 2 plugs for electronics
Based in Auckland, PM me if anyone is interested
Looking for $9200 ono