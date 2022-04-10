Selling on behalf of a mate who's relocated to OZ

Car has been well looked after and is in a tidy condition

Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/DFS7AaxmkbaNr5AR7

- Triptronic (automatic)

- All 4 tyres in good condition

- Brand new battery installed in April 2022

- awesome sound system with tweeters (factory)

- 135,000 kms

- Car has regularly passed WOF at VTNZ, current WOF till Nov 2022

- Towbar

- Spacious boot

- Spare tyre and tools in boot

- seats in clean and tidy condition but passenger front seat has a light stain (as shown in photos)

- There are some cosmetic wear as per photos, such as light scratches around the body and stone chips around the bonnet area.

- Plenty of storage space, cup holders and 2 plugs for electronics

Based in Auckland, PM me if anyone is interested

Looking for $9200 ono