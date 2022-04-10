Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Honda Accord Euro 2011 (NZ New)
#295613 10-Apr-2022 10:46
Selling on behalf of a mate who's relocated to OZ

 

Car has been well looked after and is in a tidy condition

 

Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/DFS7AaxmkbaNr5AR7

 

- Triptronic (automatic)

 

- All 4 tyres in good condition

 

- Brand new battery installed in April 2022

 

- awesome sound system with tweeters (factory)

 

- 135,000 kms

 

- Car has regularly passed WOF at VTNZ, current WOF till Nov 2022

 

- Towbar

 

- Spacious boot

 

- Spare tyre and tools in boot

 

- seats in clean and tidy condition but passenger front seat has a light stain (as shown in photos)

 

- There are some cosmetic wear as per photos, such as light scratches around the body and stone chips around the bonnet area.

 

- Plenty of storage space, cup holders and 2 plugs for electronics

 

Based in Auckland, PM me if anyone is interested

 

Looking for $9200 ono

  #2913133 12-May-2022 19:11
Bump. $8750

