Rikkitic

#295683 14-Apr-2022 12:22
I am in possession of an extensive Lego resource – bins of bricks and components like axels, pulleys, motors, controllers, etc. – many many boxes of Dacta science kits, solar, Mindstorms, robotics, other things I can’t remember at the moment. It all fills a very large closet.


I want to give all this away to a good cause. I think it would be worth a fair bit of money if I was to sell it but I don’t want it to go into private collections and I don’t want to profit from it. I want it to be used for educational purposes, either via schools or private providers. I would especially like to see it used to create educational opportunities for girls and underprivileged children.


I am hoping some here might be able to provide links or referrals to worthy recipients. I am not going to give all this away to just anyone who puts up a hand. I will research and check out any referrals and I will take whatever time is necessary for this, so any decision I make will not be a quick one. 


As an example of what I am looking for, there was an item on 7 Sharp last night on a Lego educational resource called ‘The Brick Pit’. This appears to be a couple or small group that runs school technical education programmes using Lego. Does anyone know more about this? They have a web page but it is pretty minimal. I might consider donating to these people if I can be assured of their credibility. If anyone can tell me more about them I would be very interested. Also in anyone else doing this kind of thing. I will need multiple references I can check before making a decision. I am also open to suggestions for disposing of this resource in the most beneficial way possible. Unfortunately, I have to be wary of scammers so don’t take offence if I react to suggestions with caution.


@freitasm: Would it be possible to sticky this post until I have made a decision?
 




CYaBro
  #2902313 14-Apr-2022 12:26
Our local library here in Oamaru was doing Lego building during the school holidays before Covid.
I'm guessing they'll start that up again at some point.

 

Maybe your local library does something similar?

Rikkitic

  #2902314 14-Apr-2022 12:28
CYaBro:

 

Our local library here in Oamaru was doing Lego building during the school holidays before Covid.
I'm guessing they'll start that up again at some point.

 

Maybe your local library does something similar?

 

 

Good suggestion. I will look into it. Thanks.

 

 




danielparker
  #2902318 14-Apr-2022 12:47
I don't know where you are based, but Autism Waikato have a Lego Club..

 

https://firstport.co.nz/resources-tools/support-services/supplier/2348



Lias
  #2902326 14-Apr-2022 13:10
I know my local library had a lego club, but all of those services are on hold during Covid.




Rikkitic

  #2902383 14-Apr-2022 13:59
A Lego club might be suitable. The one for autistic children appeals to me. I will wait awhile and see what other ideas emerge. Thanks for the suggestions. Keep them coming.

 

 

 

 




Lias
  #2902388 14-Apr-2022 14:01
Rikkitic:

 

A Lego club might be suitable. The one for autistic children appeals to me. I will wait awhile and see what other ideas emerge. Thanks for the suggestions. Keep them coming.

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/330791298408758/about

 

I believe that's in your area.




Rikkitic

  #2902401 14-Apr-2022 14:55
Lias:

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/330791298408758/about

 

I believe that's in your area.

 

 

Thanks for the link. I actually know someone from that group and I have already donated some loose bricks. My understanding is that these are mostly kids who get pleasure sticking things together but don't do much more than that. The collection I have is more science based, an advanced learn-by-play tool designed to teach about gearing and mechanics and programming. It is for designing and building vehicles and robots, as well as structures. It is really meant to go with a competent teacher who can guide motivated children who want to build Mars rovers and that kind of thing. 

 

    

 

 




lookout
  #2902442 14-Apr-2022 16:08
I work at a primary school in Auckland. Sounds like something we’d really love and it would get well used for STEM/STEAM education which I’m always trying to get more resourcing for. I can send more details by PM if you like.

Rikkitic

  #2902452 14-Apr-2022 16:48
lookout: I work at a primary school in Auckland. Sounds like something we’d really love and it would get well used for STEM/STEAM education which I’m always trying to get more resourcing for. I can send more details by PM if you like.

 

Please do. This is the kind of thing I am looking for. 

 

 




blackjack17
  #2902461 14-Apr-2022 17:31
As a teacher as much as i hate to say I would be hesitant in donating some thing like this to a school.

 

How well looked after and used it is will be fully dependent on having an engaged and committed teacher, of which there are plenty, but as soon as that teacher leaves unless they can find someone as committed the Lego will get trashed. 




Rikkitic

  #2902465 14-Apr-2022 17:38
blackjack17:

 

As a teacher as much as i hate to say I would be hesitant in donating some thing like this to a school.

 

How well looked after and used it is will be fully dependent on having an engaged and committed teacher, of which there are plenty, but as soon as that teacher leaves unless they can find someone as committed the Lego will get trashed. 

 

 

Thanks, I am aware of that risk. The decision I make will be a considered one.

 

 




insane
  #2902487 14-Apr-2022 20:12
Perhaps the good folk over at OMGtech could use it? They run robotics training etc all over the country.

Hammerer
  #2902525 14-Apr-2022 23:19
The Wellington Lego Users Group donates thousands from their exhibition income.

 

Any LUG would be able to make worthwhile use of donated Lego.

