I am in possession of an extensive Lego resource – bins of bricks and components like axels, pulleys, motors, controllers, etc. – many many boxes of Dacta science kits, solar, Mindstorms, robotics, other things I can’t remember at the moment. It all fills a very large closet.

I want to give all this away to a good cause. I think it would be worth a fair bit of money if I was to sell it but I don’t want it to go into private collections and I don’t want to profit from it. I want it to be used for educational purposes, either via schools or private providers. I would especially like to see it used to create educational opportunities for girls and underprivileged children.

I am hoping some here might be able to provide links or referrals to worthy recipients. I am not going to give all this away to just anyone who puts up a hand. I will research and check out any referrals and I will take whatever time is necessary for this, so any decision I make will not be a quick one.

As an example of what I am looking for, there was an item on 7 Sharp last night on a Lego educational resource called ‘The Brick Pit’. This appears to be a couple or small group that runs school technical education programmes using Lego. Does anyone know more about this? They have a web page but it is pretty minimal. I might consider donating to these people if I can be assured of their credibility. If anyone can tell me more about them I would be very interested. Also in anyone else doing this kind of thing. I will need multiple references I can check before making a decision. I am also open to suggestions for disposing of this resource in the most beneficial way possible. Unfortunately, I have to be wary of scammers so don’t take offence if I react to suggestions with caution.

