michaelmurfy

This was used at my elderly Nana's house for the family to send photos to - has served us well for a number of years. Essentially with the Nixplay app on a phone family members can upload photos and videos (and even control the photo frame remotely). Data use is pretty small and this photo frame was sitting on a 4G connection with a very limited data cap for around 3 years. The frame does have internal memory in-case the internet connection is lost also.

Something my Nana really liked was the fact the photo frame will notify her when somebody has sent photos as she walked past - she would then sit and watch it.

There is a free subscription tier which is all we used - you can also use Google Photos with it. More information about Nixplay here: https://www.nixplay.com/ and more information about this photo frame can be seen on the Amazon listing Here.

Comes with remote, USB power supply and frame. $100 including free NZ shipping.