ForumsOffers and WantedSold: Nixplay Seed 8 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
michaelmurfy

#295684 14-Apr-2022 13:20
This was used at my elderly Nana's house for the family to send photos to - has served us well for a number of years. Essentially with the Nixplay app on a phone family members can upload photos and videos (and even control the photo frame remotely). Data use is pretty small and this photo frame was sitting on a 4G connection with a very limited data cap for around 3 years. The frame does have internal memory in-case the internet connection is lost also.

 

Something my Nana really liked was the fact the photo frame will notify her when somebody has sent photos as she walked past - she would then sit and watch it.

 

There is a free subscription tier which is all we used - you can also use Google Photos with it. More information about Nixplay here: https://www.nixplay.com/ and more information about this photo frame can be seen on the Amazon listing Here.

 

Comes with remote, USB power supply and frame. $100 including free NZ shipping.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Hatch
725 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902611 15-Apr-2022 12:50
Interested in this will PM.

