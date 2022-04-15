Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
michaelmurfy

#295694 15-Apr-2022 14:59
I've got a Kitcal Tablet that is about a year old sitting here - currently it is deactivated, but hoping to give it a second lease of life to help out another family. I used this with my Nana for the family to video call her during lockdowns etc and it was excellent - you can have multiple people using the app all with their own logins. This tablet is very locked down, running the Kitcal software (developed in New Zealand) and has a Vodafone IoT SIM in it for data so no need for WiFi.

 

NOTE: This is a subscription / managed product! You can not use your own sim card or WiFi. Data cost is 2GB of data ($39 per month) or 5GB ($49 per month). I'll be transferring this to the new owner.

 

I personally had this running on the 2gb plan and this was plenty for a whole lot of video calls, photos and videos. We never had Kitcal hit us up for excess data use.

 

Everything is included - 2x stands, 2x chargers, 3x Stylus pens case and tablet. Afraid I do not have the printed guide for it but happy to print this off or will request a new one from Kitcal for the new owner if the built in guide on the tablet isn't sufficient (there is a guide on the tablet and on the companion app).

 

RRP for one of these tablets is $690 but happy to let this go for $300 with free NZ shipping. I'll need to sort a transfer over to the new owner so the tablet will come all set up. The company (Kitcal) is very responsive to emails and feature requests within reason too.

 

More information: https://kitcal.nz/product-details/




Michael Murphy
michaelmurfy

  #2903208 17-Apr-2022 13:38
If anyone is interested in this then please also feel free to make me a reasonable offer. I'd much rather have this go to a family where it'll help them out!




Michael Murphy
