keepitwarm

FS: DX Racer Iron Series gaming/Office chair
#295759 21-Apr-2022 09:15
DXRacer Iron Series Office Chair OH/IS188/NR (Full Grain Leather) If you google that, there is a youtube video of the black and red version.

 

Bought in 2018 from new, from pb tech. Sat in a bedroom unused since 2019. I have 2 cuchions with it as well, forgot to take those photos

 

However I stupidly left something leaning on it. See image for foam depression, it might come right in time.

 

No rips, and everything works, tilts back goes up and down, doesn't sink, a begrudging sale, but needs must.

 

$300

 

Pickup only from north shore birkenhead area. Its quite heavy you will need a large boot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2909744 3-May-2022 16:01
Sold Now.




