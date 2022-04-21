keepitwarm

DXRacer Iron Series Office Chair OH/IS188/NR (Full Grain Leather) If you google that, there is a youtube video of the black and red version.

Bought in 2018 from new, from pb tech. Sat in a bedroom unused since 2019. I have 2 cuchions with it as well, forgot to take those photos

However I stupidly left something leaning on it. See image for foam depression, it might come right in time.

No rips, and everything works, tilts back goes up and down, doesn't sink, a begrudging sale, but needs must.

$300

Pickup only from north shore birkenhead area. Its quite heavy you will need a large boot.