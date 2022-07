jonathan18: quebec: Maybe you can plan a weekend trip. I’ve dropped the price which should cover some petrol cost. 😃

Yeah, the problem is by the time I paid for fuel plus found a place to stay o/n I'd be looking at quite a bit of time and additional cost; given that, I'm happy to pay the extra for a new 65" Panasonic OLED ($2094), given it's fully warrantied and hopefully has better anti-burn-in tech. (Do you know what caused your burn-in, BTW?)

Netflix logo was the main culprit on this TV. As far as I’m aware even Panasonic & newer LG OLEDs can get burn in. It’s best not to leave on the Netflix screen that shows logo or watch channels with logo for a very long time like CNN.I think this is still a very good deal. Where do you see Pana 65” OLED for $2094??I thought you could do PN to AK same day return. I understand it’s too much effort for just a TV.